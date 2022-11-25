Kokua Line: Can police track neighborhood blasts?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: It sounds like someone is blowing up bombs in our area. These are not firecrackers or aerial fireworks. Presumably they are homemade explosive devices. What do we need to provide HPD for police to be able to enforce against this dangerous, illegal activity? Must a 911 caller provide the exact location of the offense? Must there be an eyewitness? Can HPD triangulate the location from the noise?

Answer: We’ve been getting calls about window­-rattling booms reverberating through Oahu neighborhoods, including from longtime residents who say the disruption far exceeds that caused by the traditional use of firecrackers, which are allowed with a permit. Personal use of aerial fireworks is illegal although nonetheless common every New Year’s Eve. However, as you pointed out, what you and others are concerned about is neither firecrackers nor colorful aerials — they’re concussive blasts the sources of which can be hard to pinpoint. The shuddering noise wakes up babies, terrifies dogs and generally sets people on edge, according to the Auwes we’ve received.

The Honolulu Police Department also is receiving calls from various parts of the island, said Michelle Yu, HPD spokesperson. “The devices are set off at random times during the night and day, making it difficult to identify where the sound originated. Officers will respond when a caller is able to provide a specific street or location, but most times they are unable to locate suspects or witnesses. Without an officer as a witness, the strongest cases have video footage and witnesses who are willing to identify the suspects. The department does not have the technology to identify where the noises originate from,” she said.

Q: Auwe! The election was weeks ago, but I am still seeing campaign signs. Is there a law that stipulates when election signage needs to be removed? After too long this becomes visual blight.

A: Politicians are encouraged to remove their campaign signs no more than 10 days after an election, but that’s a recommendation, not a state law, according to The Outdoor Circle, a community watchdog that for decades has helped keep obtrusive outdoor advertising from marring Hawaii’s scenic landscapes.

“Although there are few restrictions on the display of political signs on private property, TOC has developed guidelines for their display and periodically reminds and encourages candidates to follow them,” the group says on its website, outdoorcircle.org.

It recommends erecting campaign signs no more than 45 days before Election Day and removing them within 10 days afterward. However, these are guidelines. There is no state law “regulating the size or number of (campaign) signs placed on private properties, which include businesses and residences. Signs are legal on private property year-round and for any duration of time,” the website says.

By contrast, Hawaii law prohibits the posting of political signs on public property, including median strips, sidewalks, fences and rights of way, the website says.

Q: Will they pick up the trash on Thanksgiving?

A: Yes, if Thursday is your usual collection day. “Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill” were scheduled to be open Thursday, according to a news release from the city.

Q: You mentioned Honolulu City Lights, but what about Kapolei?

A: The Kapolei City Lights celebration is set to kick off Dec. 10 with a block party near Kapolei Hale that starts at 5 p.m. and a parade at 6 p.m., according to a news release from Oahu’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Decorations inside and outside Kapolei Hale will remain until Jan 3. For details, see bit.ly/kapoleicitylights.

The Honolulu City Lights festival kicks off Dec. 3. See hnlcitylights.org for details.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the lady who walks along Hahaione Street every morning and puts the newspaper in front of our front door. This small act of kindness is very much appreciated by a couple in their 90s! Have a wonderful holiday season! — W.S.

