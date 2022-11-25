comscore Kokua Line: Can police track neighborhood blasts?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can police track neighborhood blasts?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Question: It sounds like someone is blowing up bombs in our area. These are not firecrackers or aerial fireworks. Presumably they are homemade explosive devices. Read more

Previous Story
Pandemic inspired donors but critical needs persist for nonprofits

Scroll Up