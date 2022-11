Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Accumulus, an accounting firm, announced several staff promotions and new additions to its team:

>> Ellie Zhao was promoted to director of accounting and advisory services. Zhao joined Accumulus in 2018, bringing her experience in corporate and outsourced accounting. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and human resources management.

>> Ricky Peralta was promoted to director of client serv­ices. Peralta has worked at Accumulus since 2019. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting from Robert Morris University in Illinois and is a candidate for a Master of Science degree in accounting from Keller Graduate School in Illinois.

Mid-Pacific has hired Elizabeth F. Cleary as vice president of academic affairs. Cleary has over two decades of experience in leadership roles in independent schools. Throughout her career she has held the following positions: English teacher, English Department chair and director of faculty mentoring. More recently, she served as dean of academics and faculty at Miss Hall’s School in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018 and as head of school at The Miami Valley School in Dayton, Ohio, from 2018 to 2022.

