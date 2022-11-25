Salvation Army serves up 50th annual feast, holiday cheer
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:56 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving meals for Honolulu people and families. A total of 2,000 meals were ready to be served by volunteers at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the New Hope Oahu Volunteer Choir provided some entertainment for those who attended the event.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, praying before his meal was Edwin Kekahuna.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the ceremonial turkey was presented by Maj. Stephen Ball, secretary for business, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.