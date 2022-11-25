comscore Salvation Army serves up 50th annual feast, holiday cheer
Hawaii News

Salvation Army serves up 50th annual feast, holiday cheer

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving meals for Honolulu people and families. A total of 2,000 meals were ready to be served by volunteers at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the New Hope Oahu Volunteer Choir provided some entertainment for those who attended the event.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, praying before his meal was Edwin Kekahuna.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the ceremonial turkey was presented by Maj. Stephen Ball, secretary for business, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

‘I’m just chief turkey here,” said Salvation Army Maj. Stephen Ball as he prepared to carry a ceremonial cooked bird, wrapped in a purple orchid lei, across the Neal S. Blaisdell Center floor. Read more

