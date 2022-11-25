Spiller brings perspective to Rainbow Wahine basketball team
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii forward Kallin Spiller’s first collegiate game was a 73-58 loss to the Rainbow Wahine when she was with Seattle in 2017. She played five minutes.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree