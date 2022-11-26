comscore Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss
Top News

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

  • By Huizhong Wu / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:32 a.m.
  • CHIANG YING-YING / AP Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen announces her resignation as party chairwoman of Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26. Voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island in an election Saturday in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues.

    CHIANG YING-YING / AP

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen announces her resignation as party chairwoman of Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26. Voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island in an election Saturday in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues.

Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, took a backseat to more local issues in the elections. Read more

Previous Story
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
Next Story
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests

Scroll Up