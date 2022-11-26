Editorial | Letters Letter: Bible says lots of things about sinful behavior Today Updated 12:58 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Within the Bible, though marriage is cited as between a man and a woman, there is no explicit clause that same-sex marriage is a sin. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Within the Bible, though marriage is cited as between a man and a woman, there is no explicit clause that same-sex marriage is a sin. To anyone who identifies as Christian, have you indulged in a cigarette or an alcoholic beverage in your lifetime? If so, you are violating 1 Corinthians 6:19. As a reader of the news and likely a voter, have you taken part in a political affair, recommended against in John 17:16? The LGBTQ+ community is grieving right now, and we as fellow humans owe them time to grieve the five lives lost at the hands of hatred. Imagine living in a world where simply being constitutes hatred — anyone in that position would feel hopeless, especially after reading letters like Melvin Partido’s. As a truly moral and spiritual person would, please show love to all, regardless of their sexual preferences. Kristi Meechan Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hilton’s new tower will disrupt neighborhood