Letter: Bible says lots of things about sinful behavior

Within the Bible, though marriage is cited as between a man and a woman, there is no explicit clause that same-sex marriage is a sin. Read more

To anyone who identifies as Christian, have you indulged in a cigarette or an alcoholic beverage in your lifetime? If so, you are violating 1 Corinthians 6:19. As a reader of the news and likely a voter, have you taken part in a political affair, recommended against in John 17:16?

The LGBTQ+ community is grieving right now, and we as fellow humans owe them time to grieve the five lives lost at the hands of hatred. Imagine living in a world where simply being constitutes hatred — anyone in that position would feel hopeless, especially after reading letters like Melvin Partido’s.

As a truly moral and spiritual person would, please show love to all, regardless of their sexual preferences.

Kristi Meechan

Aiea

