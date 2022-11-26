Letter: We should be forgiving, not judgmental of others

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to clear up a misunderstanding regarding Christians and our Biblical beliefs. In my Bible study we learned that all sin is equal. So if you cheat on your spouse, lie on your taxes, disrespect your parents, lay with a same sex, curse, it’s all the same, even murder.

I am frustrated by this warped sense that we have to call each other out on shortcomings.

We all fall short, so let people be; judge yourself, and not others. Lead by example, and be forgiving.

In this climate of turning in neighbors for running illegal rentals, or having an abortion, I’d be afraid of what our neighbors know about us.

Candas Lee Rego

Kailua

