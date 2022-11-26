Black Friday bargains draw crowds on Oahu
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shoppers are seen during Black Friday at Ala Moana Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cars cram the parking lot of Pearlridge Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Customers filled the Tanoa store in Pearlridge Center.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bath & Body Works sales associate Mallory Relph hands shoppers baskets upon entry to the Ala Moana Center store.
