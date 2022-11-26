Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns in time for the holidays
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:59 a.m.
COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD CUTTER OLIVER BERRY
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crew returned to home port Tuesday following a 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific. Above, a boarding team from the cutter conducts a Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission boarding in the South Pacific.
COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD CUTTER OLIVER BERRY
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crew returned to home port Tuesday following a 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific. Above, the crew before they conducted a COVID-19 PPE offload on Kiritimati island, Kiribati.
COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD CUTTER OLIVER BERRY
A reception was held for the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry when they visited Samoa during their 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific.
COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD CUTTER OLIVER BERRY
The FS La Glorieuse sails alongside the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry during a formation steaming exercise.