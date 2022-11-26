comscore Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns in time for the holidays
Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns in time for the holidays

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crew returned to home port Tuesday following a 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific. Above, a boarding team from the cutter conducts a Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission boarding in the South Pacific.

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crew returned to home port Tuesday following a 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific. Above, a boarding team from the cutter conducts a Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission boarding in the South Pacific.

  The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crew returned to home port Tuesday following a 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific. Above, the crew before they conducted a COVID-19 PPE offload on Kiritimati island, Kiribati.

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crew returned to home port Tuesday following a 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific. Above, the crew before they conducted a COVID-19 PPE offload on Kiritimati island, Kiribati.

  A reception was held for the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry when they visited Samoa during their 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific.

    A reception was held for the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry when they visited Samoa during their 38-day expeditionary patrol across the South Pacific.

  The FS La Glorieuse sails alongside the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry during a formation steaming exercise.

    The FS La Glorieuse sails alongside the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry during a formation steaming exercise.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returned home to Honolulu this week in time for holiday festivities following a 38-day expeditionary fishery patrol in the South Pacific. Read more

