Native Hawaiians are still waiting for the military to remove unexploded bombs
  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A loan that Liliu Ross secured to build a new house on her Hawaii Island lot fell through in 2014 over concerns about unexploded ordnance. She and her son, Kealii Ross, continue to live in a shack that they have spruced up on the property.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is leading the remediation effort, has been plagued by shoddy work and multiple regulatory disputes, according to an investigation by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and ProPublica. Read more

