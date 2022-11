Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bernardo da Silva was surprised when he heard the shooting percentage that the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team had in the first half against Sacramento State on Friday. Read more

“I didn’t know we were shooting that well,” the UH forward said about the Rainbow Warriors shooting 74% in the first half. “It’s hard work paying off.”

Da Silva had 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting in UH’s 74-61 win over Sacramento State in the opening game of the Patty Mills North Shore Classic. Noel Coleman added 20 points with four 3s for UH (4-1), which plays Texas State in the championship game of the inaugural tournament at Cannon Activities Center tonight. The Bobcats beat Southern Utah 78-65 in Friday’s second game.

“We’ve been there a couple weeks ago with Yale,” Coleman said about playing in a tournament championship. “We’re pretty confident coming out of this game. … I think we’ll be set up pretty good.”

UH shot 60% (33-for-55) from the field on Friday, its best shooting performance since they shot 60.1% from the field against Long Beach State in 2017.

“That was really fun because it was with so many different guys and playing off the limited gaps we were given against a team like that,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “I thought the aggressiveness helped us. We’re better when we’re aggressive and not on our heels.”

Sacramento State (3-3) shot 47.1% on Friday but experienced scoring droughts and significant chunks of time without a made field goal in both halves. The Hornets finished the night shooting 4-for-17 from behind the 3-point arc, including 2-for-11 first half.

“We’ve done a consistent job defending the 3 and we’ve got to keep that up in an era where the 3-point shot’s so important,” Ganot said. “Gave up four 3s and we only gave up five assists.”

UH used its efficient shooting in the first half to score the most points than it had in a first half this season with 44. Da Silva scored 10 of his 16 total points in the first half, shooting 5-for-6 from the field in the first half. Hawaii made four 3-pointers in the first half, shooting 80% from behind the arc.

Sacramento State made the first basket of the game before Hawaii went on a 9-0 run in which it was 5-for-5 from the field. The Hornets had a run where they made six of their seven shots from the floor but were held without a basket for nearly six minutes in the final stages of the first half.

UH finished the first half 5-for-5 from the floor with Samuta Avea’s basket toward the end of the period, taking a 44-30 lead into the break.

Coleman made three of his four 3s in the second half — the only 3-pointers made by UH in the period. UH’s biggest lead was 22 with eight minutes to play, but the ’Bows were outscored by Sacramento State 31-30 in the second half, ending the game on a scoreless drought of over four minutes.

Cameron Wilbon scored a team-high 12 points for Sacramento State. Callum McRae — who averaged 13 points per game against the Rainbow Warriors when he played at UC Riverside — added 11 points and eight rebounds.