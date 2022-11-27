comscore Column: New governor must reform prisons system
Column: New governor must reform prisons system

  • By Lynn Babington, Dr. Laurie Tom and Linda Rich
  Linda Rich, Lynn Babington and Dr. Laurie Tom

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Linda Rich, Lynn Babington and Dr. Laurie Tom

Gov.-elect Josh Green has expressed a desire to reform our correctional system, and has the opportunity to do so when he chooses new leadership for the Department of Public Safety. It is important that his appointees are committed to a dramatic and creative paradigm shift in how we treat justice-involved persons, especially women. Read more

