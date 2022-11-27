Letter: Time to fix traffic hazard at Turtle Bay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Auwe! There was another terrible car accident last weekend on Kamehameha Highway at the entrance to Turtle Bay Resort.

Since “Kuilima” opened in 1972 — with the exception of a few years — I’ve lived very close to this dangerous intersection. Ask any long-term North Shore resident and they will likely know someone who has been involved, hurt or killed in an accident there. How many more tragic injuries and deaths have to occur before a turn-out lane or safe solution is prioritized by the state and county officials and Turtle Bay?

Past and current owners and management of the resort share responsibility for this unaddressed hazard. They continue to throw millions of dollars toward property upgrades, yet ignore tragedies happening at their front door.

The time is long overdue for them to do what is pono for the safety of the community, their guests and tourists alike.

Jess Snow

Kahuku

