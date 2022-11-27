On Politics: How did Gov. Ige do? Three former gubernatorial rivals weigh in
- By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22
Gov. David Ige, 65, has risen from being a trusted and well-liked Democratic member of the state Legislature to serving two terms as governor during a time of both change and turmoil for Hawaii.
