comscore Editorial: Changes at Department of Planning and Permitting looking better
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Changes at Department of Planning and Permitting looking better

  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Honolulu is grappling with many crises, from affordable housing to rising seas. But solving them will be all but impossible unless the dysfunction of a core city agency, the Department of Planning and Permitting, is addressed first. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Bible says lots of things about sinful behavior

Scroll Up