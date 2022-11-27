comscore How to keep the holiday evergreens alive year-round
Features | Garden Variety

How to keep the holiday evergreens alive year-round

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM According to ­Roy Yamashiroya, the key to keeping a miniature potted Christmas evergreen alive past the holidays is to water it at least once a day if kept outdoors or at least three times a week if kept indoors, preferably next to a sunny window.

    According to ­Roy Yamashiroya, the key to keeping a miniature potted Christmas evergreen alive past the holidays is to water it at least once a day if kept outdoors or at least three times a week if kept indoors, preferably next to a sunny window.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Roy Yamashiroya is pictured with a Nishi juniper, which is a popular holiday ornamental.

    Roy Yamashiroya is pictured with a Nishi juniper, which is a popular holiday ornamental.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Roy Yamashiroya, pictured with one of the rock-style bonsai plantings in his Moanalua yard, cultivates bonsai trees and is an expert on growing evergreens.

    Roy Yamashiroya, pictured with one of the rock-style bonsai plantings in his Moanalua yard, cultivates bonsai trees and is an expert on growing evergreens.

Those mini potted evergreens available at supermarkets everywhere each Christmas are tempting to grab, as they’re already trimmed in festive ornaments. But once the holidays are over, how easy are they to maintain? Read more

