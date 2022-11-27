How to keep the holiday evergreens alive year-round
According to Roy Yamashiroya, the key to keeping a miniature potted Christmas evergreen alive past the holidays is to water it at least once a day if kept outdoors or at least three times a week if kept indoors, preferably next to a sunny window.
Roy Yamashiroya is pictured with a Nishi juniper, which is a popular holiday ornamental.
Roy Yamashiroya, pictured with one of the rock-style bonsai plantings in his Moanalua yard, cultivates bonsai trees and is an expert on growing evergreens.