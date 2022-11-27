‘Hamilton’ gives a modern twist to Founding Father’s life story
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Updated 12:48 a.m.
The Schuyler sisters figured prominently in Hamilton’s life and legacy and get prominent billing in the musical.
DeAundre’ Woods, right, plays Alexander Hamilton and Morgan Anita Wood plays Hamilton’s wife, Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton,” which opens Dec. 7 at Blaisdell Concert Hall.
The “Hamilton” cast typically features Black and Latino actors portraying historical characters who were white, and uses hip-hop, rap and other modern musical genres to tell a contemporary version of the American Revolution.
The American Revolution is the setting for the musical, which was inspired by the life of the influential Founding Father.