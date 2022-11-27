‘Hamilton’ gives a modern twist to Founding Father’s life story

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We all thought we knew why Alexander Hamilton was important. After all, his face is on the $10 bill. And those of us who paid attention in history class knew he was killed in a duel. But most of us knew little more.

“I didn’t know anything about Alexander Hamilton,” said actor DeAundre’ Woods. “Now I feel like I sort of become him.”

The character Woods has become was in fact a political power-broker as prominent as any among America’s Founding Fathers. His intriguing life story is told in thoroughly modern manner in “Hamilton,” the blockbuster musical that opens Dec. 7 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. And judging from Woods’ experience and that of his costars, it will be an educational and emotional journey as well.

“You play the role and you learn, and you research and you do just the background check (on the character),” Woods said while visiting Hono­lulu in July on a promotional tour. “I’ve learned a lot about history and myself in the show that I don’t think I would have ever had had I not been a part of this.”

“Hamilton” is as much a family drama as it is a political potboiler. Morgan Anita Wood, who plays Hamilton’s wife, Elizabeth “Eliza” Schuyler Hamilton, said the role puts her in the other half of a “modernized relationship” even though the story takes place more than 200 years ago.

“They still have to incorporate all those elements that you find are non-negotiables, essentially, in a marital relationship, like trust and communication and a sense of humor, even parenting. … But I think Eliza’s patience and Hamilton’s tenacity create this kind of beautiful balance that allows them to both take up space within the context of the relationship.

“I really admire that relationship because they suffered so much and endured so much, but also came out on the other side loving each other. Ultimately, it’s my understanding, and that’s all we can hope for, I think, in a romantic relationship between two very different but very compatible people.”

“Hamilton” comes to town as one of the biggest productions in Broadway history. The original Broadway production won 11 Tony Awards — one short of the all-time record. The two-CD original cast album won a Grammy. The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music, lyrics and book, received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The popularity of “Hamilton” is also widely credited with scuttling the rumored plans to bump Hamilton from his place on the $10 bill and replace him with a woman.

Miranda’s use of contemporary hip-hop and rap music was something new for Broadway in 2015 and caught the attention of many people who had previously thought that Broadway had nothing to offer them.

Woods admits that “Hamilton” surprised him.

“I was a sophomore in college. I remember listening to the soundtrack for the first time on my iPhone, and just being amazed, being taken aback, by hip-hop and American history (together),” he said. “I quit all my classes and I said, ‘I’m just gonna listen to ‘Hamilton’ and I’ll learn American history that way.’ I’m joking. I didn’t do that. I’ve learned so much with the show and it’s been ­really phenomenal to grow with the show.”

In addition to his choice of music, Miranda made a deliberately provocative decision regarding casting. At a time when concerns about casting according to race and ethnicity are at an all-time high, Miranda decided to cast African American and Latino actors as the Founding Fathers, who of course were all white.

There was method to Miranda’s madness. As he told The Atlantic magazine in September 2015, “This is a story about America then, told by America now, and we want to eliminate any distance between a contemporary audience and this story.”

His starting point for telling the story was historian Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography, “Alexander Hamilton.” The story he wrote illustrates how issues of love, ­relationships, betrayal, idealism and ambition were as relevant in the days of the Founding Fathers as they are today.

To start at the beginning, Alexander Hamilton was born in the British colony of Nevis in the Caribbean and moved to the British colony of New York to continue his education. He served as an influential aide to Gen. George Washington during the Revolutionary War, and from that point on played a central role in government affairs, becoming the nation’s first Secretary of the Treasury. He was killed in 1804 in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr, with whom he had had longstanding political differences that had become personal.

Eliza survived him by 50 years. She worked tirelessly to burnish his reputation and also became one of the United States’ early philanthropists.

“I feel like we need a whole secondary ‘Hamilton’ musical just about the women,” Wood said, referring to Eliza and her sisters, Angelica and Peggy. “You know, we have to cover 50 years in Eliza’s life in five minutes. It’s pretty intense.”

“Without Eliza, this story would not be told,” DeAundre’ Woods agreed. “At the time of his passing, it was a lot of disgust in the mouths of these men who, you know, he was in (political) relationships with. To have a lady and a woman who was just so bold and so confident in who she was (made the difference).”

The two stars also hope that “Hamilton” can be more than a night at the theater for those who see it.

“I really always hope whenever I get on stage that some part of my performance, or whatever cohesive performance we’re giving as a company, is healing,” Wood said. “I really want people to walk away feeling like some part of themselves was healed by seeing their experience shared and experienced on stage in that kind of beautiful, ethereal environment. But it is actually very grounded when you really break down ‘Hamilton.’ It’s a grounded human story that we’re telling.”

Woods says that one his favorite lines in the show is a warning everyone should heed.

“ ‘You have no control who lives, who dies, who tells your story.’ I think that is good for all of us to really take in because I think we are so focused on the now and the gratification, which we should be, but I think we do a lot of bad things these days that are going to be told later on. So just do good while you are here, while the light is still on. And to always do the right thing. You know, to trust your heart and trust your instinct. And not let your pride get in the way.”

