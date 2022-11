Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 5-6

6:40 p.m. today

Ji-na gets involved in an accident where Shi-joon takes the blame. Ji-na attempts to take her own life but Poong-do saves her. Ji-na then betrays Shi-joon, pushing him to the edge of the cliff. Then she runs away with Chung-yi’s savings. Chung-yi, meanwhile, makes it to the first round of a ­competition but Duk-hee ­becomes her obstacle. Chung-yi cries her heart out, seeing how cruel Duk-hee can be.

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. today

Chung-yi makes it to the finals. Later, she runs into thugs in front of her house. She and Duk-hee are appalled when they see the IOU, with Ji-na as the borrower. Mistaking Poong-do as a thief, she strikes him with a stick. As they struggle with each other, the curtain goes up for all to see.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 29-30

6:45 p.m. Monday

Jung Hyo starts yoga for expectant mothers. She tells Se Young to consider how miserable Young Hee has been. Se Young begs Young Hee to notify Sang Jin’s company about the divorce.

Episodes 31-32

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Young Hee hands over the USB showing the director’s wrongdoing. The director promises to reinstate Sang Jin and cover up his illegal activity. Young Hee taunts Se Young, saying that she’ll never be happy. Min Soo ­refuses to accept Yoo Yeon. Sang Jin tells Min Soo he wants to do the right thing.

“Secret House”

Episodes 37-38

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Now that Ji-hwan is out of the picture, Tae-hyung approaches Joo-hong. Ji-hwan exposes Sook-jin’s scheme to frame Ji-hwan. Joo-hong tries to get Ji-hwan back, to no avail. Ji-hwan’s revenge takes its course.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan starts work at Chairman Nam’s company. Tae-hyung and Sook-jin try to find a way to get him out. Seol moves into Chairman Nam’s house. Sook-jin tries to expose Seol’s true identity but fails. Joo-hong, meanwhile, drinks away her sorrow.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 11

7:50 p.m. Friday

Junyeong gets into a nasty argument with his team. ­Jitae is in agony over No Eul ending up in the holding cell. Yeongok is shocked to learn the truth about Assemblyman Choi and No Eul. Junyeong heads to Assemblyman Choi’s home to ask him to release No Eul.

Episode 12

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Junyeong tries to reveal the true culprit of the hit-and-run accident. Jitae and Jungeun’s engagement ceremony doesn’t go as planned. No Eul finds out about ­Jitae’s real parents.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.