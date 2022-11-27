Yo-Yo Ma’s musical mission comes to Hawaii
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
COURTESY JASON BELL
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on Thursday as part of “The Bach Project,” launched by Ma in 2018.
