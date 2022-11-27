comscore Yo-Yo Ma’s musical mission comes to Hawaii
Features

Yo-Yo Ma’s musical mission comes to Hawaii

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY JASON BELL Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on Thursday as part of “The Bach Project,” launched by Ma in 2018.

    COURTESY JASON BELL

    Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on Thursday as part of “The Bach Project,” launched by Ma in 2018.

The great cellist and humanitarian Yo-Yo Ma, the world’s foremost ambassador of his instrument, its traditions and perhaps of music in general, comes to the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on Thursday to perform the popular Bach cello suites. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Sea survivor continues on after dad dies

Scroll Up