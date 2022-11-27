South Korean navy training group arrives in Hawaii
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crew members of the ROKS Hansando welcome visitors on Saturday as part of the Republic of Korea Navy Cruise Training Task Group’s visit to Honolulu.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Republic of Korea navy sailors gave a tour of the Hansando, showing off a hospital bed. The ship, which has 60 beds, can be converted to a hospital ship during wartime.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
“In our past cruise trainings, lectures held during our visits to various nations took place in spaces like hangars. This year, they will be held in our training ship ROKS Hansando’s various lecture halls and facilities,” said Cmdr. Park Jin-sung, Hansando’s commanding officer. A classroom is pictured above.