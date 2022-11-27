David Shapiro: Winning is winning, whether the voters show up or not

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the last Sunday in November and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused: Read more

>> Hawaii’s general election voter turnout was a record low 48.4%. We need an “Ainokea” box at the top of the ballot.

>> Democrat Josh Green was elected governor over Republican James “Duke” Aiona and said he was humbled by voters’ confidence. It’s always humbling for a politician to cross over from making unlikely promises to having to keep them.

>> One of Green’s first thoughts as governor-elect was, “I want to get a dog.” It assures he’ll have a friend left when his term is over.

>> Former state Rep. Sylvia Luke was exuberant when voters elevated her to lieutenant governor. Who wouldn’t be about a job that pays $162,552 and comes with a big desk and little responsibility?

>> Republicans gained two seats in the House thanks to voter rejection of Democratic Reps. Sharon Har and Matt LoPresti over alleged drunken driving incidents. The local GOP will drink to any success it can get.

>> State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim and Rep.-elect Micah Po‘okela Kim Aiu will become the first mother and son to serve together in the Hawaii Legislature. It’ll be a local sequel to “Game of Thrones,” fought with middle names.

>> In all, 16 of the 51 seats in the state House changed hands, the most in decades. Lobbyists will have to train a whole new generation to live in their pockets.

>> Outgoing Gov. David Ige said he won’t rule out a future run for office, and his wife, Dawn, hinted she might be a candidate one day herself. They just need time to detox from the narcotic that is power.

>> Businesses along Dillingham Boulevard are fearing for their survival as city rail officials shut down much of the thoroughfare for a years-long relocation of utility lines. Honolulu rail is the model for transit-oriented bankruptcy.

>> Rail CEO Lori Kahikina insists she won’t address whether contractors or taxpayers will bear the costs of faulty tracks, wheels and guideway supports until repairs are finished. In other words, she’s waiting until the fix is in.

>> Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale that would temporarily move his office along with those of the City Council to a high-rise. They’ll call it the Tower of Babble.

>> Complaints are increasing about feral chickens that have invaded Honolulu’s urban core, with one resident grumbling the noisy chickens “are wandering around like they own the place.” It’s almost as bad as the Capitol when the Legislature is in session.

>> After huge COVID-19 police overtime that yielded pandemic citations mostly thrown out by the courts, the police union now wants 25% hazard pay differentials for officers. How much would we have to pay to get them to solve burglaries?

And the quote of the month … from Josh Green: “I want to prepare everyone in advance, we will make some mistakes but we will make them passionately.” It’s hard to tell if he’s talking about governing or unplanned parenthood.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.