Konawaena counts on sophomore Nakoa Ige to put up important points

Two clutch field goals and Nakoa Ige still hasn’t lost his cool.

His 36-yard field goal opened Konawaena’s lead to 10 points with 1:52 remaining, clinching a 38-28 win over Waipahu to capture the Division I title of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships on Saturday.

That came a week after Ige made a game-winning field goal to lift Konawaena over Aiea 27-24 in the final minute of the semifinals.

“Third field goal attempted all year. Ige ends the year 3-for-3,” Wildcats coach Brad Uemoto said of his sophomore kicker coming through again.

The set-up began with a fourth-and-1 for Konawaena. After a delay-of-game penalty, Uemoto considered his options.

“That penalty is on me. I watched (Ige) in pregame and he was making every other one from about 35 (yards). I looked at him and asked, ‘Hey, Ige, can you make this thing?’ I didn’t realize he’s already on the field,” Uemoto said. “(Armenio) Blanco said, ‘Coach, he can make that.’ “

Ige stepped up to the tee and drilled it clean from 36 yards out.

“We just went on the field because I was just excited and I wanted to get on the field as much as possible before the season ends,” Ige said. “Before I kick the ball, I usually take three deep breaths and remember it’s just a regular kick. It’s not normal, but I have to pretend it is. I get nervous, my heart beats faster and I can feel butterflies in my stomach. Inhale, exhale, go and kick.”

Ige is built like a linebacker at 5-10 and 210 pounds.

“Everybody is surprised I can kick the ball. It’s because I played soccer all my life. Coach Brad usually goes on fourth down, but I’ve been training, kicking every practice. Make sure I can make those game-winning field goals,” Ige said.

Withstanding Waipahu’s rally and finishing strong gave Konawaena its first football state title. Sophomore wide receiver Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio felt relieved. He had two sensational TD catches before being disqualified after his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before halftime.

“I honestly didn’t know about the rule. I get too excited,” he said. “We worked really hard this season, so I just trusted my teammates. I didn’t have to worry about them counting on me. They got it done for me.

“Next time, I’m giving the ball back (to the referee).”