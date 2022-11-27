comscore Konawaena counts on sophomore Nakoa Ige to put up important points
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Konawaena counts on sophomore Nakoa Ige to put up important points

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto raises the Division I state championship trophy with his team.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto raises the Division I state championship trophy with his team.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Konawaena linebacker Eli Uemura sacks Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena linebacker Eli Uemura sacks Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata.

Two clutch field goals and Nakoa Ige still hasn’t lost his cool. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Nov. 26, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 27, 2022

Scroll Up