Waimea waltzes to Division II state title over King Kekaulike

All that yardage and all those points from a tiny school in rural Kauai.

Waimea left an imprint on Saturday night, dominating MIL champion King Kekaulike 45-6 to capture the Division II title of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships.

The KIF champion finished with 443 rushing yards and zero passing yards.

“That’s how I like it,” Waimea coach Kyle Linoz said. “It shows how hard our O-line works every day, and our backs. It’s hard to run the ball. Even though we’re smaller, we just work at it, chug along, be patient and keep at it.”

Quarterback Kameron Apilado broke off second-half touchdown runs of 70 and 85 yards, and finished with 228 yards on 11 carries. Running back Aukai Emayo had 83 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Waimea led 17-6 at halftime and ran away after that.

“It’s an amazing win. It feels like a dream,” Apilado said. “The second half, we got ourselves together, then after that it felt like everything was going our way. Our crowd kept us going and it was amazing.”

A large crowd, including more than 1,000 Waimea fans in blue T-shirts, watched at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

“We’re spoiled. Our fans fill up the stands for us every year,” Linoz said. “To have them up here with this, this is very special. It shows how tight-knit of a community we have. Seeing the wave of blue was just comforting. It felt like a home game.”

Waimea finished its first state-title football season 9-2 overall. The battle with King Kekaulike was a rematch. They first met in Pukalani during preseason, when the Menehune won 21-10 in a somewhat different game.

King Kekaulike was, by far, the least successful team in the MIL for the past five years, but turned it around under coach Tyson Valle and finished 5-7 overall. Na Alii posted wins over D-I Baldwin and defending MIL D-II champion Kamehameha-Maui.

Waimea’s swarming, disciplined defense limited King Kekaulike to 189 yards of total offense, including 158 rushing yards on 40 carries.

“We expected us a tough game on our double tight (end offense). Honokaa gave us fits with that, so we came out and tried to mix it up and see how they adjust,” Linoz said. “If we liked the adjustments, but eventually, we’re coming back to our (double) tight end.”

It was expected to be a battle of wing-T offenses, but Waimea went a bit rogue, opening the game with a mix of four-wide with jet sweeps, and its traditional wing-T formation.

“We came out strong. We knew they knew all our under-center plays, so we came out shotgun. Coach said that he know shotgun was going to work for us,” Apilado said.

The constant was the play of the offensive line. No passing, no problem.

“It was bred into us years ago by our previous coaches. Everybody knows exactly how we do stuff in Waimea. If we throw it, it would be a surprise,” Linoz said.

Emayo, a senior, saw his dream come true with perfect timing.

“I’m very surprised with all the people that came down from Kauai, from the east to the west, the south to the north. All came out for us,” he said. “Look to the side of the field, all I see is blue supporting our colors. Thank you all.”

Defensively, Kaizen Castillo (nine tackles) and Josiah Banasihan (eight) led the way.

“It was way different this time. They had a lot of different options. Instead of running to the wide side they ran inside,” Banasihan said.

“Their line got faster and better. All around the whole team got better, so it was more of a challenge than the first time,” Castillo said.

Sophomore Mykah Brun, playing in his third varsity game since being called up, scored on a fumble return in the first quarter.

“The ball bounced straight to me. I was tripping. I picked it up and ran,” Brun said. “I feel great. It’s my sophomore year. Half of Waimea is here.”