Hawaii tight end Steven Fiso finds the end zone

SAN JOSE, Calif. >> Hawaii wideout Steven Fiso made the most of limited chances during a 27-14 loss to San Jose State on Saturday night.

Fiso, who entered in the fourth quarter, caught two passes (on three targets) for a team-high 49 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown.

“It’s good to be back with the team, with the braddahhood,” Fiso said.

Fiso, who grew up in American Samoa and was recruited as a safety, was a reserve tight end last year. In spring training, he moved to wideout to make use of his speed and frame (6 feet 2, 200 pounds). But he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. He was not cleared to play until this month.

Fiso was on the active roster for four games, a move that allows him to retain his redshirt status for this season.

With the offense stagnated in the third quarter, Fiso was summoned by receivers coach Jared Ursua. “I was happy when Coach told me to go in and make some plays,” Fiso said.

Brayden Schager found Fiso at the end of a 22-yard post pattern for a touchdown.

“I’ve been practicing with Brayden,” Fiso said. “Brayden knows me. He knows how I run routes.”

Schager said: “Fiso did a good job of stepping up and making some really good catches.”

Fiso is set to remain at wideout this coming spring.

Cooks comes up big against former coach

As Nevada’s receivers coach last year, Timmy Chang’s room was filled with breakout players. Romeo Doubs is now with the Green Bay Packers, Tory Horton is Colorado State’s No. 1 receiver, and Elijah Cooks and Justin Lockhart followed assistant coach Eric Scott from Nevada to San Jose State.

On Saturday, Cooks caught 10 passes (on 12 targets) for 121 yards and two touchdowns. “He’s a big, tall guy who’ll play big,” Chang said of the 6-4, 215-pound Cooks. “He’ll box you out. He runs really good routes and has really good hands.”

Chang marveled at an acrobatic catch Cooks secured near the sideline. “I had to call a timeout to make sure (the officials) looked at it (on replay),” Chang said. “I think that was a Top 10 play.”

Cooks had 76 receptions in 2019, then suffered shoulder and lisfranc injuries. He is back to good health.

“That’s a good, savvy player,” Chang said of Cooks.

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said: “It’s fun playing with him. He makes my job easy.”

Panoke gets a peek at his old friend

Cordeiro and wideout Jonah Panoke were teammates from youth football to Saint Louis School to UH. But after the 2021 season, Cordeiro entered the transfer portal, indicating he needed a change to help resurrect his love for the sport. Panoke opted to remain with the Warriors.

“It was kind of weird to see him on the other side of the field,” Panoke said. “He had a good game. It was nice to see him afterward.”

They actually had a blink-quick reunion during the game when Panoke caught a pass and crossed San Jose State’s sideline.

“I was talking to one of his teammates, and he was just standing there,” Panoke recalled. “We looked at each other and smiled. It was a funny moment.”

About two dozen former Warriors attended the game, including Nick Rolovich. Rolovich was a UH quarterback, offensive coordinator and, for four seasons, head coach. Rolovich was let go at Washington State last year after declining to abide by that state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. He cited religious reasons as part of his decision.

Rolovich and his family have moved to the Bay Area.