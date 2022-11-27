comscore Hawaii tight end Steven Fiso finds the end zone
Sports

Hawaii tight end Steven Fiso finds the end zone

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii wide receiver Steven Fiso scores a touchdown in front of San Jose State defensive back Tre White.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii wide receiver Steven Fiso scores a touchdown in front of San Jose State defensive back Tre White.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang, right, talks with his players at midfield after their loss against San Jose State.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang, right, talks with his players at midfield after their loss against San Jose State.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, center, holds the Dick Tomey Legacy trophy after defeating Hawaii 27-14.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, center, holds the Dick Tomey Legacy trophy after defeating Hawaii 27-14.

Hawaii wideout Steven Fiso made the most of limited chances during a 27-14 loss to San Jose State on Saturday night. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Nov. 26, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 27, 2022

Scroll Up