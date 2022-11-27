Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 27, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Divina Robillard of Kailua has close ties to Hanai restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Robillard was there in August visiting her children, Thomas Robillard and Tess Bevernage, who grew up on Oahu and had opened the restaurant in March. Photo by Thomas Robillard.
Steve Knapp
of Salt Lake spotted the Tiki Hawaii BBQ restaurant in Oakdale, Calif., in July. Photo by Caitlin Vigil.
Above, Marty Gilles, from left, Steve Bruce, Hans (restaurant staffer) and Barb Deedman found some aloha in Stavanger, Norway,
in July. Photo by Robert A. Deedman.