comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Nov. 27, 2022
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 27, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Divina Robillard of Kailua has close ties to Hanai restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Robillard was there in August visiting her children, Thomas Robillard and Tess Bevernage, who grew up on Oahu and had opened the restaurant in March. Photo by Thomas Robillard.

    Divina Robillard of Kailua has close ties to Hanai restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Robillard was there in August visiting her children, Thomas Robillard and Tess Bevernage, who grew up on Oahu and had opened the restaurant in March. Photo by Thomas Robillard.

  • Steve Knapp of Salt Lake spotted the Tiki Hawaii BBQ restaurant in Oakdale, Calif., in July. Photo by Caitlin Vigil.

    Steve Knapp of Salt Lake spotted the Tiki Hawaii BBQ restaurant in Oakdale, Calif., in July. Photo by Caitlin Vigil.

  • Above, Marty Gilles, from left, Steve Bruce, Hans (restaurant staffer) and Barb Deedman found some aloha in Stavanger, Norway, in July. Photo by Robert A. ­Deedman.

    Above, Marty Gilles, from left, Steve Bruce, Hans (restaurant staffer) and Barb Deedman found some aloha in Stavanger, Norway, in July. Photo by Robert A. ­Deedman.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - Nov. 20, 2022

Scroll Up