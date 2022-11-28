Letter: Open Haiku Stairs with parking and access

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Haiku Stairs had a great safety record for hikers, especially compared to many other island hikes, which often have helicopters plucking people off trails (like Diamond Head and the Moanalua Valley trail leading to the top of Haiku Stairs). Steel stairs with handrails on both sides: You can’t get much safer than that.

Yes, there is an issue with parking and access, which has been increased by the closing of the stairs. There is access available away from neighborhoods that looks very promising with some cooperation from those who can make the difference. And if the city can’t get its act together, then let Friends of Haiku Stairs show them how it can be done.

To destroy our historical sites shows lack of foresight for current and future generations of enjoyment.

Rich Marshall

Pearl City

