Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It looks like city lights will be shining at full power this holiday season, for the first time since the pandemic. Read more

It looks like city lights will be shining at full power this holiday season, for the first time since the pandemic.

First, it’s the original, Honolulu City Lights. The Christmas tree will be topped on Friday, but it’s the start of the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday that kicks things off.

Kapolei Hale has hosted its own City Lights since 2001, scaling back for COVID-19. Its full-scale return will start at 5 p.m. Dec. 10. In either city, turning the lights back on will be fun.