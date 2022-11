Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three decades have passed since the Honolulu City Council first authorized an Oahu Historic Preservation Commission, which is charged with ensuring development projects do not destroy historical sites or important cultural artifacts. On Wednesday, the current City Council voted to activate it — people it with commissioners, that is.

The commission can benefit developers by identifying sensitive locations early in the planning process, supporters say. Because commissions must be established by charter, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he will use executive power to set it up once the activation bill becomes law.