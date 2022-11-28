Editorial: A day to invest in our communities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Supporting those in need and giving back to our communities have long been encouraged during the holiday season, so it may seem as if Giving Tuesday has always been around. In fact, it originated in New York City in 2012, co-founded by the United Nations Foundation and an organization that has grown to be a nonprofit of its own, GivingTuesday.org. Read more

Supporting those in need and giving back to our communities have long been encouraged during the holiday season, so it may seem as if Giving Tuesday has always been around. In fact, it originated in New York City in 2012, co-founded by the United Nations Foundation and an organization that has grown to be a nonprofit of its own, GivingTuesday.org.

It’s described by GivingTuesday.org as “a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.”

Observed on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, anyone can participate: Help a neighbor, volunteer for a helping organization, or take part in the national day of philanthropy.

Consider it an investment in our community: Whether benefiting a local or global cause, doing good improves our quality of life.

With so much need, all of us who have plenty should embrace Giving Tuesday on this 10th anniversary year as an opportunity to share with people and organizations who could use help.

And many could use it. In the U.S., the current bout of inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Recession of 2008 and the housing crisis that worsened after that economic jolt have all had a disproportionate effect on those in financially precarious situations.

If you’re just starting to consider how to give back, focusing on those with the least would be a good way to start. There are often opportunities to leverage your donations, with donors offering to double or triple contributions. Watch for those.

If you’re seeking to research information about a charity, The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance website, Give.org, provides access to reports on many nationally soliciting charities.

To verify that the organization is a certified 501(c)3 nonprofit, so that donations can be tax deductible — and to avoid scams — go to irs.gov and search “Publication 78.” But note that religious and certain other organizations are exempt from filing, and the list includes only the legal names of nonprofits, not “doing business as (dba)” nicknames.

For a look at a nonprofit’s budget: If the organization takes in at least $100,000 in annual contributions or has more than $250,000 in assets, it is required to file an IRS Form 990 and make it publicly available. Find it on the organization’s website, or, for many, on the GuideStar database (guidestar.org).

Contribute to a nonprofit delivering a service you appreciate. This can include organizations that:

>> Focus on local needs. The Aloha United Way (auw.org) works with more than 300 nonprofits statewide and allows donors to choose which to benefit through its Donors Choice program. Its Community Care program determines areas of greatest need, and focuses donations on those.

>> Provide direct services. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development maintains a list of service providers who help with temporary shelter (search “Hawaii and shelter” at hud.gov).

>> Support educational or cultural endeavors. The Hawaii Museums Association (hawaiimuseums.org) lists island museums, public galleries, parks and cultural centers.

As the Hawaiian Mission Houses in Honolulu states, “This national day of philanthropy reminds us in an often busy and commercial season that the non-profits in our lives are changing lives.”

Last but not least, the annual Good Neighbor Fund, which kicked off Sunday, is another great way to help. The charitable campaign by Helping Hands Hawaii, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and First Hawaiian Bank supports Helping Hands’ initiatives including the Adopt A Family Program, providing assistance for food, clothing and household items during the holiday season, and the Community Clearinghouse Program, which helps people throughout the year. Contribute financially to the “Good Neighbor Fund” at any First Hawaiian Bank branch statewide until Dec. 31.