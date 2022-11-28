Column: How to prepare for a surge in RSV cases in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just as people are getting ready for the holidays, colds, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are surging nationwide, including in Hawaii. RSV is a virus with symptoms similar to the common cold. It is so common that nearly everyone has had it before age 2. This year, however, increasing numbers of young children have more than the typical coughing and stuffy nose, and require emergency care for severe cases of RSV. The situation is not unexpected, since this fall is the first time many of them have been exposed to RSV following pandemic isolation. There is no vaccine for RSV.

Question: How is RSV spread?

Answer: RSV is spread from infected droplets through sneezes and coughs. This virus can live on surfaces for several days, making it easy to catch without having contact with an infected person.

Q: Who is most at risk for severe RSV?

A: Children are not the only high-risk group for serious RSV. Others at high risk include the elderly, those with asthma, bronchitis, or other immune-compromised health conditions.

However, several essential nutrients play a role in decreasing the chance of getting RSV as well as helping to prevent RSV from becoming an emergency. These help boost the immune system.

Q: What are the nutrients needed for a strong immune system?

A: Having inadequate amounts of even one of 13 essential immune system nutrients have been shown to negatively affect the immune system and weaken the defenses against RSV. Along with adequate dietary protein, seven vitamins and five minerals are essential for a robust immune system. The vitamins include vitamins A, C, D, E, B2, B3, B6, folate and B12. The minerals needed for immune function include iron, copper, magnesium, selenium and zinc.

A person’s iron and zinc status is noteworthy because inadequate amounts directly affect infection and the severity of RSV. In addition, deficiencies in these minerals have been clinically shown to leave a person at an increased risk of pneumonia.

Also, a protein called lactoferrin has been found to enhance immune protection against RSV. Lactoferrin comes from human and ruminant milk; biotechnology researchers are working to produce plant-based sources.

Q: How can we lower the risk of getting or spreading RSV?

A: The first line of defense is using the same techniques we used for COVID-19. Cover coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if infected and wash your hands frequently. Also, be vigilant about disinfecting cellphones, remote controls and other potentially contaminated surfaces.

Q: How can proper nutrition decrease the risk or symptoms of RSV?

A: Children and adults can benefit from taking a low-dose daily multivitamin- mineral supplement, along with a varied diet. This is especially important for people who limit animal meat products in their diet and only consume plant-based milk.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S. are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.