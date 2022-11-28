comscore 2 Oahu schools fight for survival as enrollment shrinks
Hawaii News

2 Oahu schools fight for survival as enrollment shrinks

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Ka‘a‘awa Elementary School as seen Wednesday.

    At top, Ka‘a‘awa Elementary School as seen Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Waiahole Elementary School first grade student Zoey Lee placed harvested corn into a burlap bag Wednesday. The corn was planted at the beginning of this school year.

    Above, Waiahole Elementary School first grade student Zoey Lee placed harvested corn into a burlap bag Wednesday. The corn was planted at the beginning of this school year.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Waiahole Elementary School near the administrative office as seen Wednesday.

    At top, Waiahole Elementary School near the administrative office as seen Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Waiahole Elementary School Principal Alexandra Obra, left, and Ka‘a‘awa Elementary School Principal Jennifer Luke-Payne.

    Above, Waiahole Elementary School Principal Alexandra Obra, left, and Ka‘a‘awa Elementary School Principal Jennifer Luke-Payne.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A classroom at Ka‘a‘awa Elementary School enjoys a view of the ocean.

    A classroom at Ka‘a‘awa Elementary School enjoys a view of the ocean.

On a radiant fall day at tiny Waiahole Elementary School in Windward Oahu, the whole school’s worth of students — all 97 of them — are revving up for their annual corn harvesting by singing with gusto in their little school garden, “I’m gonna say thank you to the sun, I’m gonna say thank you to the soil!” Read more

