Dredging to begin as Haleiwa fishpond set for restoration

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • COURTESY MALAMA LOKO EA FOUNDATION Workers from the Malama Loko Ea Foundation test their new dredging machinery at the Loko Ea fishpond in Haleiwa.

    Workers from the Malama Loko Ea Foundation test their new dredging machinery at the Loko Ea fishpond in Haleiwa.

The Malama Loko Ea Foundation is scheduled today to begin dredging of Haleiwa’s historic Loko Ea fishpond in what will be the final step in its restoration process. Read more

