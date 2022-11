Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Holiday cheer returns with Ka­polei City Lights on Dec. 10.

A block party will run from 5 to 9 p.m. around Kapolei Hale, and a parade starts at 6 p.m. outside Kapolei High School, a news release from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said.

The events are free and open to the public. Jahli‘i, Teanu Music and other guests will play music, the release said. Vendors will sell their wares.

Holiday decorations inside and outside of Kapolei Hale will be on display, including a 45-foot Cook pine on the mauka side lit and hung with ornaments. The Division of Urban Forestry led an islandwide search for the right tree with “full and evenly dispersed branches,” the release said. “It can’t just be any old pine tree,” the release said.

This year’s decorations are “inspired by our underwater environment,” including coral reefs and marine animals, the release said.

The parade will begin on Fort Barrette Road, proceed left on Kapolei Parkway and end on Kama­aha Street. Kapolei Hale is at 1000 Uluohia St.

Kapolei City Lights started in 2001.

For the latest holiday content, check out @kapoleisanta on Instagram. More information can be found at bit.ly/kapoleicitylights. For help, accommodations or an interpreter, the Department of Parks and Recreation can be reached at 808-768-3003 or parks@honolulu.gov.