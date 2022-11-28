comscore Neighbor Isles prove worth with decisive wins in state finals
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Neighbor Isles prove worth with decisive wins in state finals

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto, middle, embraces an assistant as his Wildcats celebrated their victory over Waipahu for the Division I state football title on Saturday at Mililani.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto, middle, embraces an assistant as his Wildcats celebrated their victory over Waipahu for the Division I state football title on Saturday at Mililani.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kenny Okeigar (6) held up the trophy as the Waimea Menehunes celebrated their Division II state championship after dominating King Kekaulike 45-6 on Saturday in Mililani.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kenny Okeigar (6) held up the trophy as the Waimea Menehunes celebrated their Division II state championship after dominating King Kekaulike 45-6 on Saturday in Mililani.

When the Hawaii high school state football tournament format changed to three divisions in 2016, neighbor island schools had won only once. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 27, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 28, 2022

Scroll Up