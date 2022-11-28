NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in New England’s 3-4 scheme on Thanksgiving, collecting two tackles (one solo) in the loss to the Vikings. In addition to his 31 snaps on defense, Tavai played on 73% of the Patriots special teams plays.

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Did not play in the win over the Rams.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive end: Was the last player off the bench in the win over Arizona but still made an impact with three tackles (two solo) and one of them for a loss.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Made his second start of the season in the win over the Cardinals and led the team in tackles with 10, five of them solo. It was the first time in his career with double-digit stops. He also batted down a pass on a crucial third down that led to a punt with 6½ minutes left. Gilman took the place of Nasir Adderley, who has a thumb injury.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: Played on special teams in the loss to the Chargers, downing one punt and tackling the returner on another.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Is listed as questionable for today’s game against the Steelers but he practiced in full on Saturday. He has battled a rib injury all season, but Indianapolis added “illness” to the report on Friday.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Kicked a 28-yard field goal in the loss to the Dolphins. Houston fell behind early and went for two points after scores. All of Fairbairn’s kickoffs went for touchbacks.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Returned from a shin injury to start at right guard in the win over the Bears. The Jets ran for 158 yards on 32 carries and new quarterback Mike White was sacked only once on 29 pass plays.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Completing 15 of his 25 pass attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. He also threw an interception off a tipped pass to end Atlanta’s final drive and was sacked once. He gained 49 yards on six scrambles.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Hit 22 of his 36 passes for 299 yards and a TD in the win over the Texans before sitting down to let backup Skylar Thompson play. Tagovailoa was sacked a season-high four times.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: The Steelers play the Colts today. If he is active, it will be Alualu’s 12th appearance on Monday Night Football.