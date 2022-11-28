Curtis Murayama: QB drama has evolved into real-time reality show

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m a bigger football fan than a futbol fan, and I make no apologies for it. Read more

I love my American football — especially the late-season rivalries such as Michigan-Ohio State, USC-Notre Dame or the Dallas Cowboys vs. anybody on Thanksgiving Day.

But what’s overtaken the iconic matchups of Bo Schembechler vs. Woody Hayes or USC’s student body left is the magnified scrutiny of quarterback play.

The evolution of its heightened importance has taken on a drama-filled life of its own — from game manager to play-maker to name, image, likeness revenue-generator to CEO public speaker to real-time social-media target.

It’s become as riveting as the game itself, to the point where NFL franchises don’t need a WWE script writer — just let the quarterback talk and let the comments go viral.

The generational change has been fueled initially by the emphasis of youth camps and the NFL game transitioning to a more college style, with an emphasis on a true dual-threat quarterback. NFL QB-turned-analyst Trent Difler said QB camps of yesteryear were attended by the tall, gangly-types with a strong arm. Now, he said, the camps are littered with the best athletes of their area.

Add social media pressure and the impatience of ticket-purchasing, merch-buying fans and you have the making of a highly combustible quarterback reality show.

Just look at the drama surrounding these QBs:

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua was unfairly dismissed as soon he entered the league, first when the Dolphins benched him for Ryan Fitzpatrick, then with their constant trade talk for Deshaun Watson, and later for their pursuit of Tom Brady and Sean Payton that resulted in tampering charges and cost Miami its first-round pick in 2023.

Thank goodness the Dolphins pivoted from an intense defensive coach who wasn’t a Tua fan to a cerebral offensive-minded mentor who embraces the lefty’s strengths. While he still gets trolled for all his underthrows to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Tua has finally gotten a chance to show off his strengths — a quick release and accuracy.

Marcus Mariota

Talk about disrespect. Falcons fans were already running online polls BEFORE the season asking when rookie Desmond Ridder was going to assume the starting role.

Fans got even louder on social media, calling for his benching in real time during his game against the Panthers in which Mariota admitted he played “outside” himself.

From what I’ve seen this season in his second opportunity, Mariota can operate a particular (RPO) offense effectively but probably can’t carry a franchise.

Zach Wilson

Talk about drama. The former BYU QB caused a stir after a 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20. During the postgame interview, Wilson was asked “As an offense, you guys were only able to score 3 points and the defense lets up 3 points. You feel like you let the defense down?”

“No,” Wilson said curtly, then left the podium.

Not taking accountability for completing only nine of 22 passes and leading an offense to a total of 2 yards in the second half really rubbed the masses — and probably teammates — the wrong way.

“That bothered me. I think that bothered all of us quarterbacks that had stinkers. … we actually took ownership of it,” Dilfer said on a Colin Cowherd show. “Instead of this, ‘Nah, it really wasn’t on us’ attitude. … I see a lack of maturity, a lack of professionalism.”

Wilson was not only benched but was inactive on Sunday after a two-word answer. He apologized … two days later.

Jimmy Garoppolo

This drama started when Trey Lance was drafted in 2021 and will go infinity and beyond because the popular QB with the Hollywood looks will become a free agent after this season. What happens if Jimmy G leads the 49ers to a deep playoff run again?

Trey Lance

The 49ers’ presumed starter in waiting isn’t on the same win-now timeline as the 49ers. He’s so raw, he’s been hurt in each of his two seasons and has a funky release (passes from his ear level). The team can’t wait three years like the Bills did for Josh Allen. Many of the incoming college QBs — even Florida’s wild but talented Anthony Richardson — look better or have as much potential as Lance. I can’t see the 49ers offense functioning better with the current version of Trey Lance. Stay tuned for the backlash when the 49ers have to admit their mistake.

Tom Brady

If we’re talking legacy, then doesn’t the GOAT of NFL QBs have to win a Super Bowl with a third different franchise and with his hometown team? That’s the only way to match LeBron James as the greatest player of our generation. So maybe his hometown 49ers is Brady’s last stop.

Russell Wilson

The Broncos are stuck will this one-time superstar. His cap hit via spotrac.com will go from $22M in 2023 to more than $54M in 2028. Unless his play improves dramatically, Wilson has almost no chance of seeing that 2028 money, but the Broncos are stuck with him for at least two more seasons and probably three. The dead-cap hit if they release him before the 2024 season is $85M. A year later it’s still close to $50M. After the 2025 season, it drops to $31M. Maybe a coaching change will do the trick, but his accuracy looks off and he doesn’t seem to see the field well.

Bryce Young

Alabama’s Young is my top QB prospect for 2023, simply because he’s played against big-time competition, played under duress — pressure from expectations and heat from opposing defenders — has rallied his teams and has inspired teams. He was most impressive in last year’s championship game loss to Georgia, where he lost his top two receivers, was hit often and still maneuvered around the pocket to put throws on target.

C.J. Stroud

Some have the Ohio State signal-caller as the No. 1 QB in the current draft class. He looks like a Matthew Stafford type, but I don’t see the same instinctive play as Young.

Caleb Williams

USC’s Caleb Williams is like Young but bigger (6-1, 215 vs. Young’s 6 feet, 194). Quarterback guru Jordan Palmer and former Saints coaching great Payton both say Williams would be the first QB taken if he were eligible. He has Mahomes-like qualities. Will teams “Crater for Caleb” next season?

The next Mahomes?

Everyone wants the next Patrick Mahomes. But he might be a unicorn, with theatrical and magical skills on the field and self-deprecating humor and likeability off it.

Mahomes — and Buffalo’s Allen — will keep teams looking and keep the QB reality-show going.