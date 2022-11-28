Scoreboard – Nov. 28, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

High school boys preseason: Hawaii Self Storage Black and Gold Classic, McKinley vs. Hawaii Baptist, 3:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. University, 5 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Damien,

8 p.m. Games at McKinley.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kailua at McKinley (varsity), 4 p.m.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SOCCER

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Campbell (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

TENNIS

WTA Montevideo Open

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Sunday

Championship

Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Leolia Jeanjean (10), France, 6-4, 6-4.

OIA

Girls JV

Saturday

Kaiser 5, Moanalua 0

Kaiser 4, Kalaheo 1

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Fat Katz 15, Hawaiians 1

Ho ‘O Ikaika 15, Kupuna Kane 3

Na Kahuna 23, Yankees 21

Firehouse 8, Zen 5

Bad Company 20, Sportsmen 12

Islanders 19, Golden Eagles 11

Lokahi 20, Go Deep 19

Action 19, Waipio 11

Aikane 15, Hui Ohana 9

Makules 17, Sons of Hawaii 16

P.H.Shipyard 14, Na Pueo 5