Letter: National debt could cause citizens to suffer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The United States was 200 years old when George H.W. Bush became president. The country went through the Great Depression and many wars and our national debt stood at $5 trillion. Read more

The United States was 200 years old when George H.W. Bush became president. The country went through the Great Depression and many wars and our national debt stood at $5 trillion.

Twenty-three years later we’re looking at debt of $31 trillion, an increase of more than $1 trillion a year. Is this sustainable or are we heading for a disaster like Zimbabwe and other countries whose governments spent too much, causing their citizens to suffer?

We need to control our spending before it’s too late.

Warren Fukushima

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter