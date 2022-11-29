Letter: Red Hill mess will send lawyers chasing clients

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Are you tired of watching and hearing commercials from ambulance-chasing attorneys about Camp Lejeune? Read more

It’s only going to get worse when the Red Hill ambulance-chasing attorneys start up.

John Henry

Kaneohe

