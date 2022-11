Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, has been a lifesaver for many who don’t have health insurance via an employer, Medicaid or Medicare. Going it alone on insurance premiums can be costly — but thanks to Obamacare, and now, an extended federal subsidy, coverage is more affordable.

A provision in the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress to deal with job and other losses due to the pandemic, extends federal subsidies that can reduce ACA premiums to less than $10 monthly for some. The extension is through 2025, so for more information, see healthcare.gov.