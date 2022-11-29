A-dough-rable

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Cookie Day is coming Dec. 4. Whether you prefer shortbread, chocolate chip or seasonal gingerbread cookies, scope out these festive treats. Read more

Honolulu Cookie Co.

Known for its pineapple-shaped shortbread cookies, Honolulu Cookie Co. has a variety of festive holiday gift sets. Seasonal selections include Mele peppermint macadamia mini bites ($6.95), Mele gift box ($5.95), Mele pineapple tin ($11.95), Mele surfboard tin ($19.95) and the signature Mele pineapple-shaped box ($26.95).

Seasonal flavors include dark chocolate peppermint macadamia, peppermint macadamia, white chocolate ginger spice and white chocolate pumpkin.

Various locations

honolulucookie.com

Instagram: @honolulucookie

A Cake Life

Moiliili-based dessert shop A Cake Life offers more than just cakes.

The business recently launched its Christmas menu, which includes gingerbread cookie kits ($39), sugar cookie kits ($38), mini gingerbread cookie kits ($13), mini sugar cookie kits ($12) and Christmas cookie cards ($5.50-$6.50).

Looking for the perfect gift for the ultimate cookie lover? Check out A Cake Life’s Christmas snacks 12-piece dessert box ($24) or 27-piece Holly Jolly platter ($50).

2320 S. King St., Honolulu

808-542-0131

acakelife.com

Boxed Up Cookies

Online business Boxed Up Cookies will offer a few fun holiday flavors this season.

Enjoy festive stuffed cookies ($6 each) like peppermint mocha, matcha latte, gingerbread eggnog, hot cocoa with marshmallows, M&M crunchy cookie bites ($6), holiday M&M Nutella, cranberry white chocolate chip macadamia nut cookies and Christmas coal (black cocoa mixed with chocolate chips stuffed with a holiday Oreo).

Boxed Up Cookies will be at the Na Maka Kalikimaka Kraft Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

Instagram: @boxedupcookies

You Made This For Me

Locally owned online business You Made This For Me is offering gift sets perfect for teachers, co-workers and cookie lovers alike this holiday season. Sets cost $12-$18, depending on the size.

Mini cookie sets ($8.50-$11) are especially popular and contain three to four cookies.

Individual cookies, like gingerbread Mickey and Minnie, are $7 and are perfect stocking stuffers. The biz will offer gingerbread cookies all December long at its pop-ups. All cookies are heat-sealed, and boxes all contain bows and gift tags.

You Made This For Me will be popping up in Aiea and Kailua. For more information, follow the biz on social media (@youmadethisforme).

youmadethisforme.com

Instagram: @youmadethisforme