A-dough-rable
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY YOU MADE THIS FOR ME
Individual gingerbread cookies ($7)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Assorted seasonal treats from honolulu cookie co.
PHOTO COURTESY BOXED UP COOKIES
Holiday m&m nutella ($6) is one of the many festive flavors available this season
-
PHOTO COURTESY A CAKE LIFE
Mini gingerbread cookie kit ($13), available Nov. 25-Dec. 24
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree