In the hectic time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s nice to dial back on the cooking chores with a meal that’s simple to prepare.

To make dinner go even smoother, precook the cauliflower and tofu earlier in the day, then assemble the dish in a few minutes before serving.

This dish calls for frying the tofu to give it some crispiness and extra flavor, but if you don’t have the time, or don’t want the extra fat, buy extra-firm tofu and skip the frying.

Spicy Cauliflower and Tofu

Ingredients:

• 4 cups cauliflower florets

• 1 pound firm tofu

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon chile powder

• 1/2 teaspoon curry powder

• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1/4 cup ketchup

• 1/4 cup sliced fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Bring pot of water to boil; add cauliflower. Reduce heat and let simmer until crisp-tender. Drain. Or microwave cauliflower with 2 tablespoons water in a covered dish on high heat, 3-5 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut tofu into 1-inch cubes and place in colander to drain.

Heat oil in wok or skillet. Carefully add tofu and fry over medium heat, gently stirring, until light brown. Remove, leaving oil in wok.

Stir spices into oil and cook until fragrant. Add ketchup. When mixture comes to simmer, add cauliflower and toss. Add tofu and toss until everything is an even color. Remove from heat and sprinkle with basil.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 170 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 175 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 9 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.