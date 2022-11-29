Feast like a king
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:16 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
The best of both worlds Combo plate ($18) of dynamite fried chicken and Korean chicken
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Da Alii Nui ($18)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Owners Vincent Kamelo and Ton Selga
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Big Belly plate ($15)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree