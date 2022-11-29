Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With mouthwatering dishes like ahi katsu ($16), char-grilled New York steak ($18) and crispy, deep-fried lechon kawali ($15), it’s easy to “feast like a king.” Read more

With mouthwatering dishes like ahi katsu ($16), char-grilled New York steak ($18) and crispy, deep-fried lechon kawali ($15), it’s easy to “feast like a king.” That was exactly the intent business owners Ton Selga and Vincent Kamelo had when it came to naming their food truck.

“Here on the islands, everything is expensive,” Selga says. “I thought, ‘You work so hard every day; you deserve to feast like a king.’”

Kingz Feast Hawaii food truck is only about a month old, but Selga and Kamelo — who met in high school — are longtime friends and, per Selga, this idea has been in the works for a while.

“He (Kamelo) used to work at Morton’s The Steakhouse, but when he quit Morton’s, he said, ‘Maybe we should open a food truck,’” Selga says. “This project was two years in the making; we were saving and learning whatever we could from other business owners.”

The food truck offers a variety of “broke da mouth” dishes. The signature plate is the King Kam ($16), an 8-ounce ahi katsu steak fried to perfection and topped with homemade garlic aioli and teriyaki sauce. Other popular dishes include Da Alii Nui ($18) — char-grilled New York steak marinated with house-made “secret crack sauce” — and Da Sauce Boss ($14) dynamite fried chicken.

“We sell out of our steaks almost every day,” Selga confirms.

“The dynamite fried chicken is the No. 1 seller of our chicken dishes,” Kamelo adds. “You can get a hybrid plate of dynamite fried chicken and Korean chicken for $18; it’s the best of both worlds. Our Big Belly plate ($15) with lechon kawali is also popular. It’s topped with tomatoes and onions and served with a shoyu vinegar dipping sauce.”

Kingz Feast Hawaii is currently at New City Nissan in Kalihi on Mondays, and is next to Cutter Chevy in Kakaako Tuesdays-Fridays. Follow the biz on social media (@kingzfeast.hi) for updates.

“Everything we make is made to order,” Selga says. “Nothing is precooked or warmed up. It’s a little bit of a wait, but the quality is there.”