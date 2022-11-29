Platter Up!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Potluck season is in full swing, and if you’re going to multiple holiday gatherings, variety is key. Read more

Potluck season is in full swing, and if you’re going to multiple holiday gatherings, variety is key. If you’re looking for easy-to-bring (and delicious) dishes for your next party, check out the following.

Pupu

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering (94-903 Farrington Hwy.) is known for its variety of party platters like poke, spicy ahi, sashimi, sushi and more. But the biz also offers pupu platters, which are designed to feed 4-6 people. Simply choose five items from a list that includes Spam musubi, char siu, teri meatballs, mini cone sushi, garlic chicken and more.

Call 808-671-3779 or visit taniokas.com.

Puffies

Aloha Mamacita (1130 N. Nimitz Hwy.) is known for its birria tacos, but the business also offers Aloha Puffy desserts. These puffies are inspired by the confections from Paalaa Kai Bakery and come in flavors like ube, Oreo and cookie butter.

Aloha Mamacita also has Mini Aloha Puffies platters, which include 30 pieces of assorted flavors.

Call 808-650-0029 or visit alohamamacita.com.

Lumpia

Pastele, meat and veggie, Shanghai, banana. These are just a few of the lumpia flavors you’ll find at J&S Lumpia Spot (4369 Lawehana St.).

The business offers a sampler tray of its most popular flavors (that includes specialty lumpia like sweet potato and strawberry cheesecake). Trays of 24, 40 or 100 pieces of regular lumpia flavors are also available.

Call 808-400-1855 or visit jslumpiaspot.com.

Sushi

Hou Fish Market (1067 Kapiolani Blvd.) recently debuted a new Aloha Platter for Thanks-giving, but this offering will be available to order all year long.

It features a 34-piece assortment of the store’s bestselling items, including various nigiri (imita tion crab, ikura and masago), volcano roll (California roll topped with spicy tuna), regular and garlic ahi nigiri, and regular and garlic salmon nigiri.

The biz offers a variety of other platters on its menu, including vegetable, Hou Fish, California roll, sushi deluxe and more.

Call 808-591-8668 or visit houfish.com.

Musubi

Located in Kaneohe, Got’z Grindz (45-726 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its premium musubis. The biz offers more than 30 musubi flavors daily, ranging from salmon and konbu to tuna takuan furikake (a customer favorite), shrimp tempura and sukiyaki beef with egg.

Custom musubi platters are always popular for potlucks, and are available in small, medium and large sizes. Got’z Grindz also offers Spam musubi platters.

Call 808-234-0818.

Tonkats

Local Kaimuki shop Nana Ai Katsu (3585 Waialae Ave.) offers an array of platters, including Spam katsu musubi, ramen katsu okonomiyaki (which comes with shredded cabbage and toppings) and takoyaki katsu.

Its signature platter is its 100% Kurobuta Kasane tonkatsu platter, which includes 25 pieces and Japanese potato salad. The tonkatsu is ultra crispy.

Visit nanaaikatsu.com.

Mochi and Manju

Moiliili-based Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) is famous for its mochi, manju and chi chi dango. While these confections are usually sold in two-piece packs or smaller bentos, you can also order assorted mochi party trays, chi chi dango party trays, and assorted mochi and chi chi dango trays.

Keep an eye out for holiday specials. The biz recently featured a variety of platters for Thanksgiving with seasonal flavors like cranberry, apple manju and pumpkin spice manju.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.