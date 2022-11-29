comscore Platter Up!
Crave

Platter Up!

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:26 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy Nana Ai Katsu
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo courtesy Fujiya Hawaii
  • Photo courtesy J&S Lumpia Spot
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

Potluck season is in full swing, and if you’re going to multiple holiday gatherings, variety is key. Read more

Previous Story
A twist on hash browns

Scroll Up