Board adopts emergency plan for Oahu water shortages

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 10 Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau says each new monitoring well could cost $1 million. Above, Lau holds a portable water storage bag at a news conference.

    Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau says each new monitoring well could cost $1 million. Above, Lau holds a portable water storage bag at a news conference.

The board overseeing Oahu’s municipal water system adopted a plan Monday for responding to water shortages in the event of an emergency, such as a severe drought, damage to infrastructure or water contamination as in the case of 2021’s Red Hill disaster. Read more

