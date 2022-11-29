comscore State’s top U.S. tourism contract stalls again
Hawaii News

State’s top U.S. tourism contract stalls again

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Mike McCartney, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, in his role as head of the purchasing agency for the Hawaii Tourism Authority, told the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on Monday that HTA’s U.S. tourism contract is likely headed for a third round of procurement. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jacquiline Jordan

Scroll Up