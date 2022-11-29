Jocelyn Alo, Carissa Moore among 5 AAU award finalists

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo and Carissa Moore are among five finalists for the 92nd AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which goes to the nation’s top athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level.

Alo, a Campbell High graduate, set the NCAA career record with 122 home runs while at Oklahoma, where she became a two-time national Player of the Year and two-time NCAA champion. Alo also set career national records in slugging percentage (.987) and total bases (761).

Moore, a Punahou graduate, is a five-time World Surf League champion, a two-time Triple Crown of Surfing champion and won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in the summer of 2021, the first Olympics to include surfing.

Voting was held online, with Alo and Moore beating out 14 others. The other finalists are Jordan Burroughs (wrestling), Ivan Melendez (baseball) and Bryce Young (football). The award winner will be honored at a banquet in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 8.