comscore Jocelyn Alo, Carissa Moore among 5 AAU award finalists
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Jocelyn Alo, Carissa Moore among 5 AAU award finalists

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo and Carissa Moore are among five finalists for the 92nd AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which goes to the nation’s top athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level. Read more

