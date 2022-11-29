comscore Girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani No. 1 third week in a row
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani No. 1 third week in a row

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

Defending state champion ‘Iolani remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine learn another lesson in loss to No. 2 Stanford

Scroll Up