Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball top 10: 'Iolani No. 1 third week in a row By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated Midnight

Defending state champion 'Iolani remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row. The Raiders withstood a fierce effort from Hawaii Baptist for a 53-36 win on Saturday and improved to 7-0 in nonconference play. 'Iolani collected all 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The rest of the Top 10 remained the same, though teams like HBA, Sacred Hearts, Kailua, Moanalua and Radford have had opportunities. Konawaena was idle and remains at No. 2. Maryknoll went 3-0 at the Moanalua Peek tournament with wins over Nanakuli, Radford and Moanalua. The Lady Spartans meet Kamehameha-Hawaii on Thursday in the I Mua Invitational at Kamehameha. Also, No. 9 Waiakea will play No. 7 Kamehameha at the I Mua Invitational on Thursday. At the Pa'ani Tournament at Punahou's Hemmeter Fieldhouse, No. 5 Punahou will play Esperanza (Calif.). No. 8 Damien will host Leilehua on Tuesday. No. 4 Lahainaluna will host No. 10 Maui on Tuesday in their MIL season opener. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Nov. 28, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. 'Iolani (10) (7-0) 100 1 > won at Hawaii Baptist 53-36 > next: bye (vs. Moanalua, Dec. 8) 2. Konawaena (4-2) 89 2 > bye > next: bye (vs. South Medford, Ore., Dec. 8) 3. Maryknoll (6-1) 81 3 > won at Moanalua 58-14 > next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday 4. Lahainaluna (3-3) 65 4 > bye > next: vs. Maui, Tuesday 5. Punahou (3-0) 61 5 > def. Moanalua 42-20 > next: vs. Esperanza (Calif.), Wednesday 6. Campbell (2-4) 52 6 > bye > next: bye (vs. Incarnate Word, Md., Dec. 8) 7. Kamehameha (5-2) 37 7 > def. Radford 60-22 > next: vs. Waiakea, Thursday 8. Damien (2-0) 26 8 > at Moanalua, Monday – cancelled > next: vs. Leilehua, Tuesday 9. Waiakea (2-1) 19 9 > bye > next: at Kamehameha, Thursday 10. Maui (4-1) 15 10 > bye > next: at Lahainaluna, Tuesday Also receiving votes: Kailua 3, Moanalua 2.