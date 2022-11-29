Scoreboard – Nov. 29, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SOCCER

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Campbell (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Texas A&M Commerce vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Leilehua vs. Damien,

5 p.m. (main); Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific (Ewa), 5 p.m.; Hilo vs. Punahou II (Ewa),

6:30 p.m.; Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Punahou I (main), 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kaiser at Kalaheo (girls JV at

2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Kailua at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Farrington at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow);

Kahuku at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity, to follow); Moanalua at Farrington (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys

varsity, to follow).

SOCCER

OIA East

Saturday

Girls Varsity

Moanalua 5, Roosevelt 0

Kalaheo 1, Kaimuki 0 (fofeit)

Castle 2, Kahuku 1

Kailua 1, McKinley 0 (forfeit)

Girls JV

Moanalua 7, Roosevelt 0

ILH

Monday

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Blue 6, Mid-Pacific 0

WATER POLO

ILH Boys All-Stars

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Kyler Ryen Saoit (Punahou, Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Kale Ai (Kamehameha)

First Team

Attacker—Tate Hirayama (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Utility—Konnor Chang (Kamehameha, So.)

Attacker—Jaime Bhattacharyya

(Mid-Pacific, Sr.)

Center Defender—Dylan Morris

(Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

Attacker—Emile Labrador (Punahou, Sr.)

Utility—Stryker Scales (Punahou, Sr.)

Goalie—Adam Scrivner (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Second Team

Driver—Kai Kennedy (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Attacker—Malachias Hibbard

(Kamehameha, Sr.)

Utility—Daniel Ontai (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Attacker—Jordan Clifford (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

Attacker—Matai Loveman (Punahou, Sr.)

Attacker—Wyatt Williamson (Punahou, Fr.)

Goalie—Donovan Fong (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Honorable Mention—‘Iolani: Reef

Hangai (Driver, Jr.). Kamehameha:

Akahai Hudgens (Attacker, So.); Kaej

Kahana (Attacker, Fr.). Mid-Pacific:

Sebstien Kiyabu (Attacker, Sr.); Mile

Sahetapy-Engel (Attacker, Sr.); Tamahere Alo (Goalie, So.); Rylind Butler (Attacker, So.). Punahou: Nicholas Johnston

(Center Defender, Sr.); Nicholas Davidson (Attacker, Fr.).

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Kodai Eskin (Punahou, Fr.)

Co-Coaches of the Year: Kent “Kaz” Yoshiwara (Mid-Pacific); David Kowen (Punahou)

First Team

Driver—Jonah Stokes (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Driver—Walker Slay (Le Jardin, Jr.)

Attacker—Derek Hunsaker (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

Attacker—Finely Razee (Mid-Pacific, So.)

Attacker—Ryson Reis Garcia (Punahou, Sr.)

Center/CD—Aka Pietsch (Punahou, So.)

Goalie—Matias Sheridan (Punahou, Fr.)

Second Team

Field—William “Spencer” Churchill (‘Iolani, So.)

Driver—Ekolu Barrett (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Center—Bailey Bhattacharyya (Mid-Pacific, Fr.)

Attacker—Sean Clark (Punahou, Fr.)

Attacker—Shota Eskin (Punahou, Fr.)

Attacker—Dylan McManus (Punahou, Fr.)

Goalie—Ezekiel Alices (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Honorable Mention—‘Iolani: Vance Maeshiro (Field, So.). Kamehameha: Camden Fong (Utility, Jr.); Trevyn Nishimura (Driver, Jr.). Le Jardin: Elijah-Shore Flores (Driver, Jr.); Colby Gray (Center, Jr.). Mid-Pacific: Petar Miocinovic (Goalie, Jr.); Shay Mc Elroy (Attacker, So.).