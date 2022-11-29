Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 29, 2022 Today Updated 10:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. SOCCER OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Campbell (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow). WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College men: Texas A&M Commerce vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Leilehua vs. Damien, 5 p.m. (main); Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific (Ewa), 5 p.m.; Hilo vs. Punahou II (Ewa), 6:30 p.m.; Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Punahou I (main), 7 p.m. Games at Punahou. SOCCER OIA East: Kaiser at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Kailua at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Farrington at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Kahuku at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity, to follow); Moanalua at Farrington (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity, to follow). SOCCER OIA East Saturday Girls Varsity Moanalua 5, Roosevelt 0 Kalaheo 1, Kaimuki 0 (fofeit) Castle 2, Kahuku 1 Kailua 1, McKinley 0 (forfeit) Girls JV Moanalua 7, Roosevelt 0 ILH Monday Boys JV Kamehameha-Blue 6, Mid-Pacific 0 WATER POLO ILH Boys All-Stars DIVISION I Player of the Year: Kyler Ryen Saoit (Punahou, Sr.) Coach of the Year: Kale Ai (Kamehameha) First Team Attacker—Tate Hirayama (Kamehameha, Sr.) Utility—Konnor Chang (Kamehameha, So.) Attacker—Jaime Bhattacharyya (Mid-Pacific, Sr.) Center Defender—Dylan Morris (Mid-Pacific, Jr.) Attacker—Emile Labrador (Punahou, Sr.) Utility—Stryker Scales (Punahou, Sr.) Goalie—Adam Scrivner (‘Iolani, Sr.) Second Team Driver—Kai Kennedy (‘Iolani, Sr.) Attacker—Malachias Hibbard (Kamehameha, Sr.) Utility—Daniel Ontai (Kamehameha, Sr.) Attacker—Jordan Clifford (Mid-Pacific, Jr.) Attacker—Matai Loveman (Punahou, Sr.) Attacker—Wyatt Williamson (Punahou, Fr.) Goalie—Donovan Fong (Kamehameha, Sr.) Honorable Mention—‘Iolani: Reef Hangai (Driver, Jr.). Kamehameha: Akahai Hudgens (Attacker, So.); Kaej Kahana (Attacker, Fr.). Mid-Pacific: Sebstien Kiyabu (Attacker, Sr.); Mile Sahetapy-Engel (Attacker, Sr.); Tamahere Alo (Goalie, So.); Rylind Butler (Attacker, So.). Punahou: Nicholas Johnston (Center Defender, Sr.); Nicholas Davidson (Attacker, Fr.). DIVISION II Player of the Year: Kodai Eskin (Punahou, Fr.) Co-Coaches of the Year: Kent “Kaz” Yoshiwara (Mid-Pacific); David Kowen (Punahou) First Team Driver—Jonah Stokes (Kamehameha, Sr.) Driver—Walker Slay (Le Jardin, Jr.) Attacker—Derek Hunsaker (Mid-Pacific, Jr.) Attacker—Finely Razee (Mid-Pacific, So.) Attacker—Ryson Reis Garcia (Punahou, Sr.) Center/CD—Aka Pietsch (Punahou, So.) Goalie—Matias Sheridan (Punahou, Fr.) Second Team Field—William “Spencer” Churchill (‘Iolani, So.) Driver—Ekolu Barrett (Kamehameha, Sr.) Center—Bailey Bhattacharyya (Mid-Pacific, Fr.) Attacker—Sean Clark (Punahou, Fr.) Attacker—Shota Eskin (Punahou, Fr.) Attacker—Dylan McManus (Punahou, Fr.) Goalie—Ezekiel Alices (Kamehameha, Sr.) Honorable Mention—‘Iolani: Vance Maeshiro (Field, So.). Kamehameha: Camden Fong (Utility, Jr.); Trevyn Nishimura (Driver, Jr.). Le Jardin: Elijah-Shore Flores (Driver, Jr.); Colby Gray (Center, Jr.). Mid-Pacific: Petar Miocinovic (Goalie, Jr.); Shay Mc Elroy (Attacker, So.). Previous Story Television and radio – Nov. 29, 2022