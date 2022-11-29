SDSU, Middle Tennessee in Hawaii Bowl

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What started against Hawaii will end in Hawaii for the San Diego State football team.

In early October, the 2-3 Aztecs moved safety Jaylen Mayden to quarterback for the game against the Rainbow Warriors. The Aztecs prevailed 16-14, sparking a run of five victories in seven games to finish second in the Mountain West’s West Division and earn Monday’s invitation to the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, this year’s Hawaii Bowl will be played on Christmas Eve at the Ching Complex on the UH campus. Middle Tennessee also accepted a bid from the bowl. The 2020 game was canceled. Last year, UH pulled out of its meeting against Memphis because it did not have enough healthy players to field a competitive team.

The Aztecs did not hesitate after receiving the invitation.

“I’m excited,” SDSU coach Brady Hoke told reporters during a news conference. “I haven’t been to Hawaii in a while, and the only times I’ve been is for a football game. So why not keep the streak going? We’re excited about it. Our team, we just texted it out to them so they would have an idea of what’s going on.”

This will be each team’s second Hawaii Bowl appearance. The Aztecs defeated Cincinnati 42-7 in 2015. The following year, Hawaii beat Middle Tennessee 52-35.

There are five players from Hawaii on the Aztecs’ roster: linebackers Seyddrick Lakalaka and Darrell Masaniai, and offensive linemen Laakea Kapoi, Alama Uluave and Rambo Mageo. Also, defensive lineman Justus Tavai played three seasons for the Warriors. SDSU defensive line coach Justin Ena’s brother is UH assistant coach Eti Ena.

There are no Blue Raiders with ties to Hawaii.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and air on ESPN.